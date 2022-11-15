Preview: Republic of Ireland vs. Norway – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday’s International Friendlies clash between Republic of Ireland and Norway, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Having missed out on a place in the World Cup, Republic of Ireland and Norway are currently preparing to do battle in an international friendly in Dublin.

While the home side only narrowly avoided demotion to the third tier of the UEFA Nations League in September, Norway finished three points adrift of group winners Serbia.

Match preview

Although Stephen Kenny has only delivered seven wins from 28 matches as Republic of Ireland manager, there have been occasions in recent matches when the Boys In Green have shown real signs of progress.

That appeared to be perfect timing ahead of the qualification stages for Euro 2024 until Kenny’s side were drawn in a group alongside France and the Netherlands.

Nevertheless, Kenny has to view the situation as an opportunity to further develop a young squad, and another four uncapped players have been selected for their upcoming double-header.

However, Kenny will be eager to extend a strong period of form at their home ground with their only defeat in nine outings in Dublin coming against Ukraine.

Last time out, Republic of Ireland defied a second-half comeback from Armenia to prevail 3-2, a result which ensured that they remained in Tier B.

With Erling Braut Haaland in their ranks, Norway would have been confident of topping their own Nations League group ahead of Serbia, Sweden and Slovenia.

After four matches, everything was on track with 10 points coming from four matches, but closing the group with defeats to Slovenia and Serbia cost Stale Solbakken‘s side.

Before that double defeat, Norway had lost just once in 13 matches in all competitions, an indication that they can become a force in Euro 2024 qualifying.

A group alongside Spain, Scotland, Georgia and Cyprus gives them every chance of a top-two spot, but they will first want to end their year on a high with Scandinavian neighbours Finland following on Sunday.

Republic of Ireland form (all competitions):

Norway form (all competitions):

Team News

With Jason Knight and Troy Parrott absent from the squad, Kenny will make at least two changes to his Republic of Ireland starting lineup.

Alan Browne and Callum Robinson appear to be the most likely to be handed opportunities in midfield and attack respectively.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher may also be given an opportunity between the sticks after missing the start of the season through injury.

Solbakken has already revealed that Haaland will be rested for this contest, while there are also three other absentees from the last Norway XI.

Stian Gregersen, Patrick Berg, Morten Thorsby and Jorgen Strand Larsen are all in contention to feature from the opening whistle.

Republic of Ireland possible starting lineup:

Bazunu; O’Shea, Collins, Egan; Doherty, Browne, Hendrick, Molumby, Brady; Obafemi, Robinson

Norway possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Ryerson, Ostigard, Gregersen, Meling; Odegaard, Berg, Thorsby; Sorloth, Strand Larsen, Elyounoussi

We say: Republic of Ireland 1-2 Norway

With Haaland being provided with the night off, Republic of Ireland will sense an opportunity to record a notable victory. However, the visitors still have some talented players, and we would not be surprised to see a narrow win for the Scandinavian nation in Dublin.

