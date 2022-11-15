Price of food products double in two years





The cost of living crisis has hit the UK’s top supermarkets hard as food prices on some products have doubled in just two years. Which? has compared the prices of 79 items at Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose over a 30-day period from September 21 to October 20 in both 2020 and 2022.

The consumer choice site found the biggest average percentage increase was for Heinz Tomato Ketchup, with its 460g version increasing by 53 percent or 91p across six major supermarkets. In another supermarket this increase went as high as 70 percent or £1.06 over the two-year period. The second biggest average percentage rise was for Dolmio Lasagne Sauce (470g), with the price going up by 47 percent or 61p in the same time period, or as much as 107 percent or £1.09 in one supermarket. Heinz 400g Classic Cream of Chicken Soup also went up an average of 46 percent or 44p across all shops from around £1 to nearly £1.50.

Many products, from basics like teabags and bread to bbq beef Super Noodles saw their prices skyrocket. An 800g packet of Hovis Granary Wholemeal bread went up in price by an average of 43 percent or 58p, from £1.39 to £1.97. The price of Twinings Everyday 100 Tea Bags saw the greatest individual increase at one retailer, up by £2.33 or 64 percent in 2022 compared to the base price in 2020. READ MORE: ‘Campaign to save triple lock closes in on victory’

Sue Davies, Which? head of food policy, said: “Our research shows the shocking rate of inflation on some of the nation’s favourite branded foods, which is much higher than the national average and highlights why it is so important for retailers to provide people with a choice of product ranges. “Supermarkets must ensure budget lines for healthy and affordable essential items are widely available across their stores including smaller convenience stores. “Promotions should be targeted at those most in need and people supported so they can easily compare the price of products to get the best value.”

