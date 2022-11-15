Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘snub’ Charles on his birthday





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle failed to wish the King a happy birthday publicly on Monday as he celebrated turning 74. A brand new photograph of King Charles was released on Monday as he marked his first birthday since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince and Princess of Wales were the only senior royals to publicly wish the monarch a happy birthday, sharing a photo of the King to Twitter.

They wrote: “Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King!” And the Royal Collection Trust shared a picture of a young Charles with Princess Anne, saying: “Happy birthday to King Charles III! This photograph from 1951 shows the then Prince Charles kissing the hand of his sister, Princess Anne.” The Royal Family’s official Twitter account, which provides updates on the King, Queen Consort and other senior royals, also posted a video of the Band of the Household Cavalry performing Happy Birthday during the Changing of the Guard ceremony. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose not to share a public message on their Archewell website – which was last updated on Sunday – although it is not known whether they spoke to the monarch in private.

The couple quit Facebook last year as they slammed the “hate” they experienced online. They have not posted to their Sussex Royal Instagram account, which has 9.5million followers, since January 2020. Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, similarly do not appear to have any social media pages. Prince Andrew’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages were removed after he was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages earlier this year. READ MORE: Princess Anne ‘not amused’ by Mike Tindall on I’m A Celeb

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, did not share any birthday messages to the King on their social media pages, reports the Mirror. To mark the occasion, the King officially became Ranger of Windsor Great Park, 70 years after the Duke of Edinburgh was appointed to the post. The role of Ranger offers oversight and guidance to the deputy ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country’s oldest landed estates. Paul Sedgwick, The Crown Estate’s managing director, rural and deputy ranger of Windsor Great Park, said: “We are honoured to have His Majesty as Ranger of Windsor Great Park, continuing a long tradition of the Sovereign and members of the Royal Family holding this role. DON’T MISS:

“Windsor has a wonderful heritage with many precious natural habitats. “His Majesty’s passion and commitment to the natural world will be invaluable as we seek to become a centre of excellence for environmental best practice, preserving and enhancing the Great Park for generations to come.”

