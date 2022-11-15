Prince Harry enduring a ‘miserable week’ after being ‘sidelined’





Prince Harry is contending with a “miserable” week as he is “sidelined” from the last of his remaining royal roles, a royal commentator has claimed. On Monday, King Charles III initiated proceedings to expand the ranks of the monarch’s Counsellors of State.

Currently, those able to stand in to temporarily take up the sovereign’s responsibilities, should they become incapacitated, are the Queen Consort and four other senior royals. Among this number are the monarch’s brother, Prince Andrew, and Charles’ son, Prince Harry. Neither are working royals, and have been stripped of the use of their HRH titles in an official capacity. The King requested on Monday that changes be made to allow Princess Anne and Prince Edward to be able to deputise for him.

He said he would be “most content” if his two siblings could be added to the list of Counsellors of State, the monarch said in a statement. The sovereign argued the move would “ensure continued efficiency of public business, when I’m unavailable. “Such as while I’m undertaking official duties overseas.” Prince Harry, although losing his HRH title and the vast majority of his royal affiliations and patronages, still retains his place in the line of succession and among the exclusive club of Counsellors of State. READ MORE: Prince William is ‘holding huge grudge’ against Harry and Meghan

The Duke of Sussex took up the role in December 2017, taking over from his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Harry, a veteran who served ten years and two tours in Afghanistan, was also not present nor represented at the first Royal Family National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Sunday. Ms Elser described Harry’s military service as an experience that “has not only shaped who he is as a man but his career”. This also comes as the Royal Family continues to brace itself for the contents of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir.

The book will be released to the public on January 10, 2023. Promotional material described the personal account of the Duke of Sussex’s life as “unflinching” and “wholly truthful”. Entitled Spare – a reference to Prince Harry’s place in the line of succession behind his elder brother, Prince William, publishers Penguin Random House described it as a “landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination”. It is not thought that the members of the Royal Family have been shown a preview of what the ghost-written memoir contains.

