Prince William tells England squad ‘country is behind you’

Prince William has told the England squad that “we are all rooting for you” ahead of their departure for the World Cup in Qatar.

England’s 26 players, along with manager Gareth Southgate, will head for Doha on Tuesday.

Ahead of their trip, the team met at St George’s Park in Burton upon Trent, and were joined by a special guest – the Prince of Wales.

In a private meeting, the heir to the throne, 40, presented the players with their jersey numbers.

He then told the team: “I’m really here to point out that the rest of the country is behind you.

“We are all rooting for you, enjoy it.”

England’s first game, in which they will face off against Iran, will be on November 21.

They will play the USA on November 25, followed by Wales four days later.