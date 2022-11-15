Princess Anne and Prince Edward to take on new role ‘very soon’





King Charles III’s intention to add Princess Anne and Prince Edward as his Counsellors of State will come to fruition “very soon”, and will likely be signed off by Parliament within two weeks, a constitutional expert has said. The monarch proposed an amendment to the 1937 Regency Act on Monday, which would allow the monarch’s siblings Prince Edward and Princess Anne to take up the roles.

Counsellors of State can deputise for the monarch in circumstances where the sovereign is unable to fulfil their obligations. This may be due to illness, or travel abroad. Currently, those able to stand in to temporarily take up the sovereign’s responsibilities, should they become incapacitated, are the Queen Consort and four other senior royals. Counsellors of state are typically chosen through the line of succession after a spouse, on the condition that the senior royal is over 21 years old.

The current counsellors are Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, as well as Princess Beatrice. In a statement read out to the House of Lords on the King’s behalf, he said he would be “most content” to have his two siblings take on the role. Rather than an elimination of Princes Harry and Andrew from their positions, the move would reduce the likelihood of the non-working royals needing to deputise for the sovereign. The monarch said the amendment “ensures continued efficiency of public business, when I’m unavailable”.

The message, “signed by His Majesty’s own hand”, was read by the Lord Chamberlain, Lord Parker of Minsmere, to the upper house of Parliament. It is the most senior position in the royal household. It was then read to the House of Commons by Sir Lindsay Hoyle. Penny Mordaunt MP, the Leader of the Commons, said MPs would deliberate on the request, adding: “There will be legislation relating to this message for the House to consider in due course.”

She continued: “Should the House agree to the humble address as first business tomorrow, that legislation will provide a proper opportunity to debate the matter that has been raised.”

