Princess Anne ‘not amused’ by Mike Tindall on I’m A Celeb

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said: “It is all a bit outrageous, but he has read the national mood and, at a time of economic crisis, has added to life’s jollity.”

He added to Mail Online: “However, no other member of the Royal Family would get away with anything like this and they would be very, very unwise to try.”

Royal expert Angela Levin deemed the move “inappropriate” and said Mike could be given a “b*****king” when he leaves the jungle, adding: “I think she will be very upset that he’s spoken about her in that way.”

The author of the book, Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, said people should remember Mike is a member of the Royal Family, adding it’s a “real shame” about the topics he has discussed on the ITV show.