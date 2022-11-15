Princess Diana’s impressive jewellery depicted in The Crown

Diana’s gold earrings

In the latest series of The Crown, Elizabeth Debicki wore two sets of gold earrings that are similar to styles Diana previously wore.

One such pair included huge pearls set on gold, and Diana notably wore a similar set in 1997 during a visit to Washington D.C.

Elizabeth Debicki also often wore a pair of gold hoops in the series, a style Diana frequently turned to for more casual outings.

Claire added: “Whilst Princess Diana wore many a tiara in her time, season five of The Crown very much focuses on presenting her as an ‘outsider’ amongst the Royal Family and so we do not see her dripping in regal jewels.

“Instead, we are shown a more casual style of Princess Diana’s, with close-up shots revealing a pair of yellow gold hoops which are worn throughout the entire season.”