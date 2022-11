“Zara Tindall followed with this tradition by wearing simple pearl earrings.”

As well as hooops, Princess Eugenie wore a Day Birger et Mikkelsen dress at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral that would set royal fans back £615.

The Ella double wool twill coat in black features a “notched lapel, large textured gold buttons, and a full lining” according to the website.

Princess Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice, 34, were said to share a close bond with their aunt Princess Diana.