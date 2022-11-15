Public leap to defend King’s Guard horse after it ‘bit child’





Members of the public have leapt to the defence of a King’s Guard horse after it allegedly bit a child outside a London attraction. Footage shared on TikTok appears to show a man comforting the child after being bitten before checking to see if a mark had been left. Social media users noticed a sign in the shot which warns people the horses “may kick or bite.”

They argue the family should have read the sign and taken notice. One person said: “Well that’s a lesson learned the hard way.” Another person commented: “Read the sign people.” A third brutally said: “He was old enough to know better he should [have] read the sign.” In the clip, seen by My London, the youngster clutches at his shoulder.

The King’s Horse Guards are popular with tourists as many hope to get a picture next to the soldiers and stroke the animals. This is not the first time that a tourist has come too close to the working soldiers and horses before finding themselves in a difficult situation. One woman was left shocked after she was shouted at by a Queen’s guard for touching the horse’s reins. As she posed for a picture she could be seen reaching up to hold onto the reigns to pose. The guard suddenly shouts at the woman to “get back” and to not touch the reigns, causing her to jump and quickly move away. Many TikTok users defended the guard’s actions and complained that tourists forget they are working soldiers and not just there for entertainment and to pose for pictures. In September, a member of the King’s Guard came under fire for screaming at a little girl to “stand clear” after she found herself in his path during a routine march.

