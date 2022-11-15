Putin breaks silence on Poland missile crash and blames Warsaw

Russian missiles land in NATO member Poland killing two

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has claimed that reports of two Russian missiles landing in a village in Poland and killing two people are a “deliberate provocation”. The Ministry bafflingly added: “No strikes were made against targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border by Russian weapons”, despite multiple recorded instances of Russian air strikes hitting Lviv, a Ukrainian city about 62 miles south of the village of Przewodów and only 50 miles from the Ukrainian border, just hours earlier today. The statement concluded: “The fragments published in hot pursuit by the Polish media from the scene in the village of Przewoduv have nothing to do with Russian weapons”. Poland’s Armed Forces are on “high alert” following the explosion, while a senior US intelligence official told AP that the strike did indeed come from Russia. Warsaw is understood to be considering whether they should invoke Article 4 of the NATO treaty. Follow our Ukraine Live blog for more updates on the invasion.

As Poland is part of NATO, the killing of two people with explosions on Polish soil could prove a serious escalation of the conflict. Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, urgently convened the country’s council of ministers for national security and defence, the government spokesperson, Piotr Müller, said – without immediately specifying the reason for the emergency meeting. Czech’s Defence Minister also said she considered it “confirmed” that Russia had fired a missile into Poland, adding that they did not yet know why this had happened.

Russia breaks silence on Poland missile crash to blame Warsaw for ‘deliberate escalation’

Mateusz Morawiecki called an emergency meeting after the strike

Responding to the missile strike, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Today, Russian missiles hit Poland. This is a very significant escalation and we must act. How many times has Ukraine said that the terrorist state will not be limited to our country? It is only a matter of time before Russian terror goes further. Terror is not limited to our national borders. “I want to say now to all our Polish brothers and sisters: Ukraine will always support you! Terror will not break free people! Victory is possible when there is no fear! You and I don’t have it. Let’s do everything to stop her!” The Baltic States have also confirmed their support for Poland as the world reels from news of the strikes. Estonia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said they were “ready to defend every inch of NATO territory,” adding the explosions in Poland were “most concerning”. The Latvian Deputy PM, Artis Pabriks, decried Russia’s “criminal” regime, while Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said Vilnius is “keeping close contact” with Warsaw. READ MORE: Biden requests £31.7bn for Ukraine after Poland missile explosion [REVEAL]

Two people were killed in the missile hit, which left a huge crater

Joe Biden called for a huge boost to Ukraine’s support from the US

The UK Foreign Office told Express.co.uk it was urgently seeking clarity on the incident. France is reportedly carrying out a "removal of doubt" after the explosions in Poland, alongside other NATO allies. Meanwhile, CNN reported that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to speak with his Polish counterpart later today, quoting a European military official and a US official. Joe Biden has also asked Congress to approve more than $37billion (£31.7billion) in emergency aid to Ukraine. The additional funding, on top of the aid and equipment the US has already provided throughout the invasion, could provide the nation's military with further reinforcements as Russia's defensive lines begin to be established ahead of the winter. The US President's funding request, which comes as Congress begins to sit following the midterm elections, also includes $9.25billion in Covid funds to prepare for a potential surge of cases in America in the coming colder months.

Sons of Russian killed in sledgehammer attack condemn ‘fascists’ [ANALYSIS]

Mr Zelensky sent a message of solidarity to Poland in the wake of the strikes