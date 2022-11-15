Queen Elizabeth ‘wasn’t a fan’ of her ‘most valuable’ jewel

Experts at RH Jewellers talked about the late monarch’s favourite jewels and explained she owned the Cullinian III and Cullinan IV, “two enormous diamonds weighing a hefty 94.4 and 63.3 carats”, respectively.

The experts revealed that “the price tag is just as weighty, valued at £50million”.

Queen Elizabeth’s grandmother Queen Mary was “a massive fan of the brooch” and wore it often, even as a necklace and in her crown.

The late Queen, however, didn’t love the piece as much and it was only spotted on her a few times.

The brooch, commonly known to the royals as “Granny’s Chips”, is the most valuable in the world.

