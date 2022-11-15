Queen Rania looks fabulous in navy as she welcomes European royals

Queen Rania may have channelled Queen Elizabeth with her choice of handbag as it adds a touch of glamour to the occasion. However, she may also use it to communicate messages to the staff, just like the late British monarch did.

Queen Elizabeth wore her “iconic” miniature black handbag elegantly for years and it is believed she owned more than 200 of the brand’s bags.

Some of her favourites were the black leather Royale and the black patent leather Traviata.

The Queen loved the sophisticated black handbag which was also reportedly used to communicate messages to her staff.