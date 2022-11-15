Quinn sets himself apart as top recruit for UGA tennis — Grady Newsource

Categories
It doesn’t take long to see that Ethan Quinn is different compared to most college freshmen, and the 2022 No. 1 overall tennis recruit has already proven why he had every school in the nation clamoring for his talents.

Quinn became a well-known name in college tennis after winning his first collegiate tournament, knocking off No. 1 ranked Stefan Dostanic at the Southern Intercollegiate Championship on Sept 18.

He backed it up by winning the ITA All-American Championships on Oct. 9 to add another piece to his trophy cabinet.

Clay Witt is a journalism major at the University of Georgia.



