Rainbow Six Siege Is Getting A Nier Crossover

Nier has had a lot of collaborations with a lot of games–and this time, it’s crossing over with Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft’s tactical shooter will soon be getting a Maverick Nier Replicant bundle in the upcoming Operation Solar Raid update.

The Nier and Rainbow Six Siege collaboration trailer teased what looks to be an aged up version of Nier–also referred to as Brother Nier–from Nier Replicant, holding a gun. Grimoire Weiss also made a cameo, and the trailer description said there will be more Nier content revealed during the Year 7 Season 4 reveal panel.