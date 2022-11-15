Richard Madeley sparks uproar with ‘out of touch’ hospital comment

Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain saw host Richard Madeley causing a stir amongst fans as he debated whether or not NHS staff should take on a seven-day working week and compared hospitals to “supermarkets”. He and Susanna Reid were accused of “interrogating” a surgeon who argued against the suggestion and the ITV show was deemed “out of touch”.

Frank Chinegwundoh joined Richard and Susanna to explain why he thought the idea was “impossible”.

“You are a surgeon, what happens in your working week?” Susanna asked the medic.

She probed: “If I needed your services at the weekend, would you be available?”

“Some weekends I would be,” the doctor replied. “Because I’m on call.”

