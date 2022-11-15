Rishi Sunak warned ditching pension triple lock would be ‘unpopular’

This would be £442 per year, and £340.60 per year less than a 10.1 percent inflation-linked increase respectively.

Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, said: “While the Chancellor is clearly scrabbling around for potential cost savings ahead of his Autumn Statement this week, attacking the state pension triple-lock would be a seriously high-risk and deeply unpopular move.

“Of course, ditching the triple-lock and increasing the state pension in line with average earnings would save the Exchequer a pretty penny – somewhere in the region of £5billion.

“And because the state pension would be permanently lower, that saving would be made every year.