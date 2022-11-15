Categories
Rocket League's Octane May Be Coming To Fortnite Battle Royale This Week



Rocket League’s Octane landed in Fortnite in early October, as part of a collaboration between two games both owned by Epic. The vehicle is currently only available in Fortnite’s creative mode, but tweets made by both Fortnite and Rocket League suggest that the Octane might be appearing in battle royale this week.

A video posted to both Fortnite and Rocket League’s Twitter accounts show a vehicle from a Rocket League match disappearing into a rift, a visual that’s been used in the past to promote Fortnite’s numerous crossovers.

The Octane has already been available in Fortnite’s creative mode, giving players an advance look at its special abilities, which include a wall-climbing feature and a boost.

The tweet lists November 15, when Fortnite’s next update v22.40 is scheduled to go live, meaning it’s very likely we’ll see the Octane come to battle royale once the update is finished.

The maintenance period for v22.40 is set to begin at 4 AM ET on November 15, with matchmaking suspended shortly before the downtime.

