Roku Black Friday deals make Amazon’s Fire TV Stick look expensive





Amazon’s Fire TV Stick might offer some seriously good value for money but these streaming devices suddenly look hugely expensive when compared to what Roku is now offering. This rival firm has just launched its big Black Friday sale event and there are some mega bargains to be bagged with prices starting from as little as £13.99. That ludicrously low price is for the entry-level Roku Express which is currently reduced by over 50 percent.

This mini streaming box plugs straight into the back of your TV and offers instant access to a swathe of services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. It even comes with its own remote control for easy channel changing and finding your favourite content. That’s not the only discount from Roku with the firm also slashing the price of its Roku Stick 4K and Roku Express 4K. As the name suggests, both of these devices can stream content to the big screen in full 4K resolution and are definitely better options if you want the best picture quality. The Roku Stick 4K is now £39.99 with the Roku Express 4K now just £29.99. The final deal available in this latest Black Friday event will please anyone who wants improved sound when watching a box set.

Roku’s impressive Stream Bar not only brings extra contnet to televisions but also beefs up the audio as well. Plus there’s cinematic sound with Dolby Audio and it can even be used as a standard Bluetooth speaker. If these deals sound enticing then full details can be found below. BEST ROKU DEALS • Roku Express HD • NOW £13.99

Roku Express HD • NOW £13.99

INCLUDES: Voice remote, HD streaming and quick buttons for Netflix and Spotify.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K • NOW £39.99

INCLUDES: Voice remote, full 4K HDR streaming, Alexa support and quick buttons for Netflix and Spotify.

Roku Express 4K • NOW £29.99

INCLUDES: Voice remote, full 4K HDR streaming, Alexa support and quick buttons for Netflix and Spotify.

Roku Stream Bar • NOW £99.99

INCLUDES: A Dolby Atmos speaker, Voice remote, full 4K HDR streaming, Alexa support and quick buttons for Netflix and Spotify.

Along with these streaming gadgets now being cheaper, there could be another reason to invest. Roku recently announced a massive free software upgrade is coming soon which includes a swathe of bonus features. The big release, called Roku OS 11.5, will introduce a total of five new upgrades which include changes to the visual experience on the screen along with more detailed information when searching for content and the addition of Bluetooth connectivity allowing owners to watch movies without disturbing the rest of the household. There’s even something called the Save List which lets owners store and create collections that suit their viewing tastes.

