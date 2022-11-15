Run For The Money: Meet the cast of Netflix’s celebrity-packed show

Run For The Money introduces several celebrities as they take on the Netflix show in a bid to win a big prize.

Netflix never fails to amuse its fans by bringing out new reality shows that are sure to keep you on your feet all the time to find out what is going to happen next.

Run For The Money is no different as people come together for this show. Luckily for you, we have all the information about the cast seen on the show.

The following are the cast members that will be seen on the show:

Jiro Sato

Jiro is a Japanese actor, screenwriter, and film director. He has been working in the industry for several years and is the name behind some of the hit shows like Missing, Super Radical Gag Family, and more. He is the game master on the show.

Elly

Elly is a dancer, rapper, choreographer, and actor. Some of his hit videos include Rat-tat-tat, Replay, and more.

Hikari Kuroki

Hikari is an actor and a model who has managed to gain a lot of success at just 22. Some of the shows where she has appeared include Ultraman Z, On The Edge Of Their Seats, and more.

Yoshio Kojima

Yoshio is a comedian who has been able to set himself apart from the others with the help of his shenanigans. For instance, he is known for appearing in a bathing suit for events and interviews, but that does not make him any less of a competition in this reality show.

Shibatar

Shibatar is an MMA fighter and a social media star who has made a presence for himself on social media. At the moment, he has over 90k followers on Instagram and over 1 million followers on YouTube.

Atsuhiro Tsuda

Atsuhiro is a voice actor who is well-known for his role in Odd Taxi. He has done plenty of other roles and has been active in the industry for quite a while.

Mahiru

Mahiru is one of the comedy duo Ganbaruya that has managed to create quite a buzz in the country.

Nako Yabuki

Nako is a Japanese singer and actress. She is a member of the Japanese girl group HKT48. Previously, she was a member of the South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*One.

Asei

Asei is also a comedian who has previously appeared in Oh My Boss! Love Not Included. He also has a huge social media presence.

Yoshito Okubo

Yoshito is a Japanese professional footballer and has also played for Japan’s national team.

Kurochan

Kurochan is a comedian and an actor who has appeared in several TV shows and movies such as Stigamatized Properties, Princess Sakura: Forbidden Pleasures, and more.

Tsukasa Saito

Tsukasa is a comedian and performs as boke in the comedy duo Trendy Angel with Takashi. He also has a podcast of his own.

Jinjin

Jinjin is a social media influencer who deals with makeup and food reviews. He has over 200k followers on Instagram and YouTube.

Naenano

Naenano is a social media influencer with over 3 million followers on TikTok. Most of her content revolves around dance videos, fashion, and more.

Takuya Mitsuma

Takuya is a Japanese baseball player who has been showcasing his talent for quite a few years now. He is currently a free agent.

Yoshiko

Yoshiko is a Japanese professional wrestler who is currently working for Seadlinnng.

Ano

Ano is a singer, musician, model, and actress. She was previously part of the band Yurumeru Mo!. However, in 2020, she decided to start her solo career. She is also a vocalist and guitarist for the band I’s.

Miku Kanemura

Miku is a singer and model. She is currently a member of the girl band Hinatazaka46 and a model for the Women’s magazine Biz.

Kousei

Kousei is a comedian who is one half of the comedy duo Miki with his younger brother Asei.

Keigo Sato

Keigo is a Japanese singer and member of the Japanese boy group JO1. He is also a heartthrob who has several social media followers.

Toshiki Seto

Toshiki is an actor who has appeared in movies and TV shows such as Fake Affair, Signal 100, and more.

Hollywood-Zakoshisyoh

Zakoshisyoh is a comedian who has been working in the industry for a long time. He has appeared in several reality shows, variety shows, as well as radio shows.

Choi Min-ho

Min-ho is a South Korean rapper, singer, actor, songwriter, and model. He made his debut as a member of Shinee and since then become one of the top-selling artists.

Hiroe Igeta

Hiroe is a Japanese actress and model. She has appeared in a number of films and TV shows such as Kamen Rider Zero One, Oshare Clip, and more.

Sukai Kinjo

Sukai is a Japanese singer and member of the boy group JO1. He also has a large social media following thanks to his band presence.

Junichi Koumoto

Junichi is a comedian who has been in the industry for over 20 years. He is the captain of Yoshimotozaka46’s 1st Generation and its unit CIRCUS. At the same time, he is also one half of the comedy duo Jicho Kacho.

Hayato Sano

Hayato is a singer and an actor. He is a member of the popular band M! LK and a former member of their sub-unit BLACK M!.

Tanakaga

Tanakaga is a video creator with a large social media following. She has over 400k on Instagram, 237k on Twitter, and 464k on TikTok.

Marin Honda

Marin is a figure later who has several awards under her name. Some of them include the 2016 World Junior champion, the 2017 World Junior silver medalist, the 2015–16 Junior Grand Prix Final bronze medalist, and more.

Win Morisaki

He is a singer and an actor who has been creating music for quite a long time.