Ruth Langsford ‘cried in the shower’ to be alone after sister’s death

On Tuesday’s instalment of Loose Women, the panel welcomed guest Jane McDonald to speak about losing her fiancé Ed. During their conversation, host Ruth Langsford opened up on the death of her sister Julia.
Musical legend Jane McDonald appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the show to touch on how she is doing one year after losing her partner Ed Rothe.
The 59-year-old was highly emotional on the ITV programme last November as she explained she didn’t want to be sad for the rest of her life.
Touching on the death of her own sister Julia, who took her own life in 2019, host Ruth Langsford admitted to crying in the shower to be alone.
She commented: “When my sister died I had good cries in the shower because it’s very private.
Ruth added that Julia’s death was tragic and difficult for her family but her sister wanted her to live a happy life.
In the interview, she added: “I’m lucky that I have a loving husband and a good family, and all I can do is live a happy life in her memory.”
Elsewhere on the Loose Women episode, Jane mentioned the sweet tribute to her late partner from her niece Katie.
The guest told the panel that she had given birth to a baby boy who she has decided to call Ed, as a photo was shown on screen to viewers.
Calling the newborn gorgeous, Carol McGiffin shouted that the baby looked like an Ed as the live audience erupted into applause.
Commenting on the sweet gesture, Ruth asked if it was emotional once she heard about the baby’s name.
Jane commented: “It was, and just a credit to how much they thought about him. It’s just a lovely thing to do. He’s just got the best name.”
Loose Women continues weekdays on ITV from 12:30pm
