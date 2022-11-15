Ruth Langsford ‘cried in the shower’ to be alone after sister’s death

On Tuesday’s instalment of Loose Women, the panel welcomed guest Jane McDonald to speak about losing her fiancé Ed. During their conversation, host Ruth Langsford opened up on the death of her sister Julia.

Musical legend Jane McDonald appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the show to touch on how she is doing one year after losing her partner Ed Rothe.

The 59-year-old was highly emotional on the ITV programme last November as she explained she didn’t want to be sad for the rest of her life.

Touching on the death of her own sister Julia, who took her own life in 2019, host Ruth Langsford admitted to crying in the shower to be alone.

She commented: “When my sister died I had good cries in the shower because it’s very private.

