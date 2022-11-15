Samsung is giving away free Galaxy tablets and soundbars with 4K TVs





The Samsung Black Friday Festival is running right now, with money-saving offers available on Galaxy smartphones, tablets, 4K TVs, home appliances and more. The money-saving offers on the Samsung website are available until November 30, and if you’re after the best deals there are two standout promotions. For Black Friday Samsung is giving away a free Galaxy tablet worth almost £300 with the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, and the South Korean tech giant is also giving away a free soundbar worth £215 with select 4K and 8K TVs.

If you buy one of Samsung’s new foldable phones by November 30 you’ll be able to claim a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – worth £299 – entirely for free. The Samsung promotion gives away the 10.4inch tablet in the snazzy blue colour scheme with 64GB of onboard space. The Tab S6 Lite has a microSD card slot which lets you expand the amount of space on your device by 1TB, is fitted with AKG Dolby Atmos speakers and not only supports the S Pen but comes with the stylus included in the box. If you purchase a Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 from Samsung in the Black Friday sales then you need to make a claim for your free Tab S6 Lite within 60 days of purchase. You can do so on this website.

The Z Flip 4 is available from £999 while the Z Fold 4 is priced from £1,649. Whichever device you choose you’ll also get 12 months worth of Disney+ thrown in entirely for free, which usually would cost you £79.90. Plus, you’ll also get the option to pay for your shiny new phone in bite-sized monthly payments with zero percent APR. Payment plans are available from 12 to 36 months. If you opt for the Z Fold 4 you’ll also get the Note Pack thrown in for free, which usually costs £89.90 and includes a case, charger and S Pen. Elsewhere in the Samsung Black Friday sales you can make a big saving when you pick up a new TV. Right now Samsung has slashed the prices of its QLED TVs by up to £300 and is also throwing in a B430 soundbar and subwoofer worth £215 entirely for free with select models.

The 2.1 speaker set-up connects to your TV wirelessly via Bluetooth, offering an easy plug-and-play system. Samsung says the soundbar offers impressive bass, as well as surround sound, a dedicated game mode, a night time mode as well as one remote which controls everything. The soundbar is available for free with a range of Samsung TVs, with one of the lowest priced TVs included with this offer the 55inch QN85B Neo QLED 4K. This TV usually costs £1,199 but for the Black Friday sales Samsung has slashed the price by £220 to £979.

You can also get an extra £100 off when you recycle your old TV, bringing the price down even further. This telly includes the free B430 soundbar and subwoofer, which will automatically be added to your cart. That’s the case for any Samsung TV which is eligible for this offer. Besides this, when you get the 55inch QN85B telly you’ll also get a free Smart Start package worth over £160. This Samsung telly includes Apple TV+ and Spotify Premium access, five movie rentals on Rakuten TV and more. The free soundbar offer ends a day before the free tablet offer, with this promotion available until November 29.

