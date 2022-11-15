Categories Health Snohomish County cold case solved after 42 years Post author By Google News Post date November 15, 2022 No Comments on Snohomish County cold case solved after 42 years Snohomish County cold case solved after 42 years KOMO News Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegramLike Loading... Related Tags Academic Disciplines, Arlington, Branches Of Biology, California, case, Clayton Haberman, Cold, cold case, County, Criminal investigation, death, Deb Stone, DNA profiling, Doe, Forensic science, Gary Bell, illy, ILLYCAFFÈ S.P.A., INC., Jim Scharf, Kathy Taylor, Keith Leonard, Ken Cowsert, Law_Crime, Matthew Lacy, Oregon, Othaniel, Othaniel Philip, Othaniel Philip Ames, othram, Othram Inc., Philip Ames, Snohomish, Snohomish County, solved, Texas, Unidentified Decedent, United States, Violence against women in the United States, Washington, years By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Why cloud is a budget breaker → Netflix reality series ‘Love is Blind’ is casting singles in Tampa Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.