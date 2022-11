BEMIDJI — The Sons of Norway Bemidji Lodge 1-500 are set to meet at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE.

The meeting will consist of speaker Wes Roland of Fosston demonstrating the intricacies of creating a Norwegian calendar stick. Afterward, zone director Jim Strandlie will give an update on zone activities and there will be officer nominations.

The meeting is open to the public, for more information contact

(218) 556-1178.