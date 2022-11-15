Sophie Wessex spotted driving a JCB as Countess opens new factory

The Countess of Wessex was seen opening a new JCB plant as she congratulated the company for their fundraising efforts in aid of the NSPCC, of which she is a patron. The Countess will meet production operators, some of whom are hearing impaired. HRH will meet young apprentices before moving to the Cab Completion Area, where she will view a demonstration of the virtual reality cab.

The wife of Prince Edward, 57, wore a gingham coat in brown and blue from Harris Wharf London for the occasion.

She paired it with a forest green skirt from Alberta Ferretti.

The event today saw the unveiling of a plaque at the plant, as the Countess was seen being escorted into the building by an aide with an umbrella to keep her sheltered from the November rain.

She met with staff members and officials from the company.