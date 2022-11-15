Categories
Spirit Airlines trims routes in SW FL as part of larger cuts in Florida, beyond


A number of Spirit flights were cancelled Monday at Southwest Florida International Airport and other airports across the United States due to what the airline said were

Facing myriad challenges, Spirit Airlines has cut routes from its schedule this winter.

That includes service to and from Southwest Florida International Airport.

The budget-friendly airline has temporarily dropped 37 routes from its network, starting in January.

Airline Weekly first reported the news based on a recent schedule update — and a confirmation by the carrier.

Florida airports are among the hardest hit, including Southwest Florida International, which is losing seven routes.

The eliminated routes offered service between Fort Myers and Windsor Locks, Connecticut; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Philadelphia and Saint Louis, Missouri.

In case you missed it:Will JetBlue-Spirit merger impact Southwest Florida International?

And:What will season look like in SWFL? Differing experiences in Ian’s aftermath



