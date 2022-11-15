Star Student Athlete: Kensington’s Robert Plays Tennis With Kind Heart

KENSINGTON, MD — We all know student athletes who also bring their A-game to other parts of their lives.

This submission comes from Deborah Palmer, who nominated Robert of Kensington. Robert has taken steps to reduce chronic pain and overcome illnesses, while playing high school tennis at tournaments around the D.C. area.

Despite falling ill twice to Lyme disease and battling scoliosis and back pain, Robert has taken steps to improve his strength and extending his muscles to reduce chronic pain.

During his grade school years, he was an active athlete in flag football, basketball and tennis. Now he is committed to tennis and has been playing for St. John’s college high school and tournaments around the DMV.

He is a family first kid, well liked but more mature than peers due to medical issues. He is also a victim of Covid detachment and developed many anxious behaviors.

If you talk to any of his teachers or coaches, he works really hard, has a good attitude and has the biggest and honest heart.

