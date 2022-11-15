Categories
Stephanie Beacham, 75, proves she’s still got it in red sheer gown


Stephanie Beacham was the epitome of elegance as she stepped out on Monday night for the TV Choice Awards 2022.

The 75-year-old actress has not aged a day and proved so by showing off her incredible curves in a bright red gown with mesh sleeves.

Stephanie turned heads as she took to the red carpet wearing a floor-length, mermaid cut crimson gown, which featured ruffled details and cold shoulder sleeves.

The legendary actress paired the show-stopping dress with a matching clutch bag, as well as bright red nails and a berry lip.

She accessorised the glamorous look with a large, sparkly choker necklace and silver drop earrings, while letting her chestnut tresses frame her face.



