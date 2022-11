Fleur’s Samba routine earned the radio presenter a near-perfect score of 39 out of 40.

While this is Fleur’s highest score of the series, it also cemented her place in Blackpool as the competition heads North this weekend.

Alongside Fleur is Ellie Taylor, Hamza Yassin, Helen Skelton, Kym Marsh, Molly Rainford, Tyler West and Will Mellor.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday on BBC One at 7:45pm.