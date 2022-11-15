Categories
Taylor Swift Wore Her Best Red Carpet Look Ever Last Night, I Don’t Care What Anyone Says


Something happened last night.

Taylor Swift — who slays every red carpet her Grammy-winning self graces — wore her best look ever, in my infallible opinion.

She attended the MTV Europe Music Awards in a bejeweled David Koma fall 2022 dress, and the slayage was incomprehensible:

The way even 60 units of Botox couldn’t hide my sheer shock at this slayage:

She woke up and decided she was gonna out-beautify her already stunning self:

What do you make of Taylor’s look? Amazing, right? Let me know in the comments below, but only if you agree.



