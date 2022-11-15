Categories
Pets

Tennessee Valley holiday fun for you and your pets


HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Holiday fun in the Tennessee Valley is going to the dogs…and cats. Humans aren’t the only ones getting into the holiday spirit. Check out these pet-friendly events:

Greater Huntsville Humane Society Holiday Open House

Head over to the Huntsville Humane Society Three Tails Resale, located at 650 Pratt Ave. NW, Huntsville, on Saturday, Nov. 19 for a holiday open house!

Meet adoptable pets, do some holiday shopping, snack at the Happi Pappi food truck, find doorbuster sales and Mystery Boxes, get pet photos with Santa, and have fun with kid crafts and stuffed animal adoptions.

Huntsville Botanical Garden

Galaxy of Lights Dog Walking Nights:
Every Monday and Tuesday during Walking Nights (November 14, 15, 21, 22 and December 19, 20, 26, 27)

