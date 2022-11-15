Tesco website crashes as Brits scramble for Christmas delivery slots





Tesco shoppers vented their ire as the supermarket website crashed today – with more than 290,000 people desperately scrambling for a Christmas delivery slot. Customers were told at around 7.30am the wait time was “more than one hour” and some users even said on Twitter that they had been chucked off the site as it crashed.

One person said: “I’ve waited patiently in your queue for two hours got my opportunity and the website has crashed.” Another tweeted: “Noooooo!!! Not again @Tesco!! “In the queue for #christmasdelivery since 5.30am, got down from 42,000 to the front, the website opened and immediately crashed and put me back to place 225,000.” A third said: “Hey @Tesco just sat for half an hour in your Christmas queue and as soon as I reached the front of the queue I got kicked out and now the wait is an hour.” Another commented: “I was 38,000 in the queue and the app ‘refreshed’ itself and now I’m number 178,000. You’re having a laugh.” While Christmas may be more than one month away, Mirror reports shoppers are preparing earlier in order to spend wisely amid the cost of living crisis.

Christmas online slots opened at 6am this morning for Tesco customers with Delivery Saver plans only. Further slots for other customers will open on November 22. A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re currently seeing a high number of visits to our website and Groceries app and some customers are temporarily having difficulty logging on or placing orders. We’re really sorry about this. “There are still slots available for both home delivery and Click & Collect over the Christmas period and we’re working to get things back up and running as quickly as we can. In the meantime, we recommend that customers use our website to place their order.”

