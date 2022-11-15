TFT patch 12.22 notes – buffs all around, double treasure dragons

Riot Games auto-battler Teamfight Tactics is gearing up for its next set, and the TFT patch 12.22 notes indicate that Dragonlands is going out with a bang. This final patch for the current set is full of buffs for characters who haven’t gotten a chance to shine lately, and it introduces some new gameplay changes like double treasure dragons.

You’ll see a second treasure dragon replacing the wolves PvE round when patch 12.22 arrives. This second treasure dragon can be any of the three variants, and the two treasure dragons you encounter in a match can be the same or different. Riot says it’s reduced the number of items you’ll obtain from orbs by two to balance the increased item count from the treasure dragons.

Before we get into the nitty gritty, it’s worth noting that this patch will last three weeks rather than the usual two, and after that we can look forward to jumping into the next TFT set, Monsters Attack.

Without further ado, here are the TFT patch 12.22 notes:

Traits

Bruiser Health 180/350/600/1000 ⇒ 180/375/700/1500

Evoker Mana per cast: 4/6/8 ⇒ 5/8/10

Mirage, Electric Overload, chance to proc: 20/25/33/50% ⇒ 20/33/50/100%

Shapeshifter bonus max Health on transformation: 50/125% ⇒ 60/150%

Tempest, lightning strike max Health percentage true damage: 5/15/25/35% ⇒ 10/20/30/45%

Lagoon: the 1000 Seastone stacks secret rewards now drops at 700 stacks

Mage Ability Power modifier: 80/105/135/170 ⇒ 80/105/135/195

Ragewing Attack Speed: 50/100/150/275% ⇒ 50/100/150/325%

Whispers stacking Attack Damage & Ability Power: 1/3/6 ⇒ 1/3/7

Units

Tier 1

Leona

Solar Barrier damage reduction: 30/40/60 ⇒ 35/45/70

Malphite

Attack Damage: 70 ⇒ 80

Attack Speed: 0.5 ⇒ 0.6

Nasus

Max Mana buff: 60/120 ⇒ 30/90

Sejuani

Max Mana buff: 50/90 ⇒ 25/75

Warrior’s Wrath max Health damage ratio: 5% ⇒ 6%

Taliyah

Flowing Volley Damage: 145/215/325 ⇒ 160/240/380

Wukong

Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 65

Armor & Magic Resist: 40 ⇒ 45

Tier 2

Braum

Jax

Counter Strike Damage: 200/300/550 ⇒ 225/350/750

Lillia

Attack Damage: 40 ⇒ 50

Armor & Magic Resist: 40 ⇒ 50

Attack Speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75

Qiyana

Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 55

Max Mana buff: 40/100 ⇒ 30/90

Rell

Iron Bond Damage: 150/225/400 ⇒ 160/240/440

Twitch

Blast Potion Attack Damage ratio: 120% ⇒ 160%

Tier 3

Diana

Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 55

Mana: 50/100 ⇒ 30/90

Nomsy

Cannoneer Nomsy, Tristana

Attack Damage bonus: 35/50/80 ⇒ 50/75/120

Rakan

Seraphine

Serenade of the Seas on-hit Damage: 20/35/65 ⇒ 15/25/45

Serenade of the Seas shield: 160/220/300 ⇒ 120/160/240

Sylas

Mana buff: 70/140 ⇒ 60/120

Petricite Burst Damage: 110/170/240 ⇒ 140/200/320

Zeri

Watershock Laser Damage: 225/325/475 ⇒ 275/375/525

Tier 4

Hecarim

Health: 900 ⇒ 1000

Onslaught of Shadows Damage: 150/250/1200 ⇒ 200/300/1500

Jayce

Mercurial Justice transformation Damage: 275/350/900 ⇒ 300/400/1500

Justice transformation bonus Armor & Magic Resist: 45 ⇒ 40

Mercurial Judgement Second Cast Center Damage: 375/500/1500 ⇒ 400/550/2000

Mercurial Judgement Second Cast AOE Damage: 125/175/650 ⇒ 225/275/1200

Mercurial Judgement Healing: 150/210/550 ⇒ 100/150/500

Nilah

Max Mana buff: 0/60 ⇒ 0/50

Augments