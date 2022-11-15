TFT patch 12.22 notes – buffs all around, double treasure dragons

Riot Games auto-battler Teamfight Tactics is gearing up for its next set, and the TFT patch 12.22 notes indicate that Dragonlands is going out with a bang. This final patch for the current set is full of buffs for characters who haven’t gotten a chance to shine lately, and it introduces some new gameplay changes like double treasure dragons.
You’ll see a second treasure dragon replacing the wolves PvE round when patch 12.22 arrives. This second treasure dragon can be any of the three variants, and the two treasure dragons you encounter in a match can be the same or different. Riot says it’s reduced the number of items you’ll obtain from orbs by two to balance the increased item count from the treasure dragons.
Before we get into the nitty gritty, it’s worth noting that this patch will last three weeks rather than the usual two, and after that we can look forward to jumping into the next TFT set, Monsters Attack.
Without further ado, here are the TFT patch 12.22 notes:
Traits
- Bruiser Health 180/350/600/1000 ⇒ 180/375/700/1500
- Evoker Mana per cast: 4/6/8 ⇒ 5/8/10
- Mirage, Electric Overload, chance to proc: 20/25/33/50% ⇒ 20/33/50/100%
- Shapeshifter bonus max Health on transformation: 50/125% ⇒ 60/150%
- Tempest, lightning strike max Health percentage true damage: 5/15/25/35% ⇒ 10/20/30/45%
- Lagoon: the 1000 Seastone stacks secret rewards now drops at 700 stacks
- Mage Ability Power modifier: 80/105/135/170 ⇒ 80/105/135/195
- Ragewing Attack Speed: 50/100/150/275% ⇒ 50/100/150/325%
- Whispers stacking Attack Damage & Ability Power: 1/3/6 ⇒ 1/3/7
Units
Tier 1
Leona
- Solar Barrier damage reduction: 30/40/60 ⇒ 35/45/70
Malphite
- Attack Damage: 70 ⇒ 80
- Attack Speed: 0.5 ⇒ 0.6
Nasus
- Max Mana buff: 60/120 ⇒ 30/90
Sejuani
- Max Mana buff: 50/90 ⇒ 25/75
- Warrior’s Wrath max Health damage ratio: 5% ⇒ 6%
Taliyah
- Flowing Volley Damage: 145/215/325 ⇒ 160/240/380
Wukong
- Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 65
- Armor & Magic Resist: 40 ⇒ 45
Tier 2
Braum
Jax
- Counter Strike Damage: 200/300/550 ⇒ 225/350/750
Lillia
- Attack Damage: 40 ⇒ 50
- Armor & Magic Resist: 40 ⇒ 50
- Attack Speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75
Qiyana
- Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 55
- Max Mana buff: 40/100 ⇒ 30/90
Rell
- Iron Bond Damage: 150/225/400 ⇒ 160/240/440
Twitch
- Blast Potion Attack Damage ratio: 120% ⇒ 160%
Tier 3
Diana
- Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 55
- Mana: 50/100 ⇒ 30/90
Nomsy
Cannoneer Nomsy, Tristana
- Attack Damage bonus: 35/50/80 ⇒ 50/75/120
Rakan
Seraphine
- Serenade of the Seas on-hit Damage: 20/35/65 ⇒ 15/25/45
- Serenade of the Seas shield: 160/220/300 ⇒ 120/160/240
Sylas
- Mana buff: 70/140 ⇒ 60/120
- Petricite Burst Damage: 110/170/240 ⇒ 140/200/320
Zeri
- Watershock Laser Damage: 225/325/475 ⇒ 275/375/525
Tier 4
Hecarim
- Health: 900 ⇒ 1000
- Onslaught of Shadows Damage: 150/250/1200 ⇒ 200/300/1500
Jayce
- Mercurial Justice transformation Damage: 275/350/900 ⇒ 300/400/1500
- Justice transformation bonus Armor & Magic Resist: 45 ⇒ 40
- Mercurial Judgement Second Cast Center Damage: 375/500/1500 ⇒ 400/550/2000
- Mercurial Judgement Second Cast AOE Damage: 125/175/650 ⇒ 225/275/1200
- Mercurial Judgement Healing: 150/210/550 ⇒ 100/150/500
Nilah
- Max Mana buff: 0/60 ⇒ 0/50
Augments
- High End Shopping has been added back to the Augment pool
- Level Up! has been added back to the Augment pool
- Preparation no longer works on summoned units or non-Champions (i.e., Target Dummy, Nomsy, Trainers, Jade Statues, etc.)
