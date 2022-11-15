The Beatles Songs Make Paul McCartney ‘Very Proud’ for 1 Selfless Reason

Paul McCartney had plenty of success with The Beatles. The group’s songs and albums were always commercially successful, and McCartney was able to use that popularity and extend it into his solo career. However, the former Beatle finds pride in their songs, not because of their success, but for another selfless reason.

Paul McCartney | ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

In an interview with GQ, Paul McCartney discussed the origins behind the music of his career, whether with The Beatles or as a solo artist. While discussing “Blackbird,” the singer-songwriter said he was always proud of The Beatles’ music’s positive impact on others. It gave people hope and allowed them to relate to the lyrics.

“One of the nice things about music is you know a lot of the people listening to you are going to take seriously what you’re saying in the song. So, I’m very proud that The Beatles’ output is always really pretty positive,” McCartney explained. “There’s hardly anything in there that says ‘Screw your parents.’ It’s always pretty. ‘Hey Jude,’ ‘Let it Be,’ ‘Blackbird.’ It’s hopefully a good message. I particularly like that.

“Sometimes, when I’m writing songs, I will think, ‘There’s people out there who are going through some problems,’” McCartney added. “Hopefully, people out there will listen to it and think, ‘Oh yeah. It’s not just me alone going through this. This is something I can also fix.’”

Paul McCartney wanted to spread hope with ‘Blackbird’