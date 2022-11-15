Categories
Business

The Beatles Songs Make Paul McCartney ‘Very Proud’ for 1 Selfless Reason

Paul McCartney had plenty of success with The Beatles. The group’s songs and albums were always commercially successful, and McCartney was able to use that popularity and extend it into his solo career. However, the former Beatle finds pride in their songs, not because of their success, but for another selfless reason. 

Paul Mccartney is proud of how optimistic the songs by The Beatles are

Former member of The Beatles Paul McCartney performs at the 51st annual Grammy awards
Paul McCartney | ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

In an interview with GQ, Paul McCartney discussed the origins behind the music of his career, whether with The Beatles or as a solo artist. While discussing “Blackbird,” the singer-songwriter said he was always proud of The Beatles’ music’s positive impact on others. It gave people hope and allowed them to relate to the lyrics. 

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

