The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” MAC Makeup Line Just Hit Shelves; Here’s Our Honest Review

1. What were your initial thoughts on the collection?:

“I was surprised by how many different pieces there were — especially the various lipstick shades. I was pleasantly surprised when I opened the individual packages and there were a lot of matte lipsticks to choose from. I also loved the darker and bold colors included in this collection.”

2. What were your thoughts on each product you used?:

“For eyeliner, I used the purple Wakanda Proud liquid liner, and it was very easy to use. I’m usually someone who doesn’t use liquid eyeliner, but this applied easier than I thought it would. I did have to go over it a few times to get the purple to really pop up against the smoky eye look I created using the Feline Eye Kohl pencil.”

“For lips, I used the Story of Home creme lipstick and absolutely loved it. For my everyday makeup look, I usually use a matte lipstick, but I chose this one because it’s very close to my go-to, everyday color. I ended up loving this creme lipstick because it was very hydrating and smooth when applied. I applied two layers for the lipstick to really stand out.”

“I used the Royal Challenge highlighter, which was the lighter of the two highlighters in this collection. The highlighter took a few layers before it showed up on my skin tone. The texture was nice and I definitely would consider using it again! I’ve never really used a highlighter before, so this was a great first one to use.”

3. Final thoughts:

“Overall, I really liked the colors in this Black Panther collection. I’ve used purple eyeliners and mascara before, so I was excited to incorporate purple into the elevated everyday look I created with this collection. My favorite product was the Story of Home lipstick because I loved the color and how hydrating it was on my lips.

In terms of using items again, I would definitely use the lipstick and the highlighter again, especially in my everyday makeup look. I think those two products I would get the most use out of.

As a Marvel and Black Panther fan, I really liked seeing how the movies and stories inspired this collection and I think if you’re a makeup AND Marvel fan, it’s something worth checking out. I don’t think I’d personally buy the whole set, but there are certain pieces I loved that I think would be worth the money.”