Categories
Celebrities

The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” MAC Makeup Line Just Hit Shelves; Here’s Our Honest Review


1. What were your initial thoughts on the collection?:

I was surprised by how many different pieces there were — especially the various lipstick shades. I was pleasantly surprised when I opened the individual packages and there were a lot of matte lipsticks to choose from. I also loved the darker and bold colors included in this collection.”

2. What were your thoughts on each product you used?:

For eyeliner, I used the purple Wakanda Proud liquid liner, and it was very easy to use. I’m usually someone who doesn’t use liquid eyeliner, but this applied easier than I thought it would. I did have to go over it a few times to get the purple to really pop up against the smoky eye look I created using the Feline Eye Kohl pencil.”

For lips, I used the Story of Home creme lipstick and absolutely loved it. For my everyday makeup look, I usually use a matte lipstick, but I chose this one because it’s very close to my go-to, everyday color. I ended up loving this creme lipstick because it was very hydrating and smooth when applied. I applied two layers for the lipstick to really stand out.”

I used the Royal Challenge highlighter, which was the lighter of the two highlighters in this collection. The highlighter took a few layers before it showed up on my skin tone. The texture was nice and I definitely would consider using it again! I’ve never really used a highlighter before, so this was a great first one to use.”

3. Final thoughts:

“Overall, I really liked the colors in this Black Panther collection. I’ve used purple eyeliners and mascara before, so I was excited to incorporate purple into the elevated everyday look I created with this collection. My favorite product was the Story of Home lipstick because I loved the color and how hydrating it was on my lips.

In terms of using items again, I would definitely use the lipstick and the highlighter again, especially in my everyday makeup look. I think those two products I would get the most use out of.

As a Marvel and Black Panther fan, I really liked seeing how the movies and stories inspired this collection and I think if you’re a makeup AND Marvel fan, it’s something worth checking out. I don’t think I’d personally buy the whole set, but there are certain pieces I loved that I think would be worth the money.”



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: