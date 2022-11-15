Categories
Gaming

The Mangrove Restoration Project


When is a tree not a tree? When it’s also a mangrove! Wait, before you shut down whatever device you’re reading this on, give me one second to explain that awful “joke”. I needed to grab your attention because I have some really important stuff to tell you about, and as all the Mojang Studios devs can attest to, I believe that rolling eyes are focused eyes. 

The Wild Update was released earlier this month, and one of the new biomes was the mangrove swamp. These areas are filled with towering mangrove trees, large mangrove roots, and sweet little saplings called propagules. Like a lot of things in Minecraft, they also exist in the real world. And like a lot of those things, one of the reasons that we added them to the Overworld is to show everyone how cool they are!

Update: As of November 2022, the Mangrove Restoration project has raised over 227,000 USD for The Nature Conservatory. Watch our documentary about the work with mangrove restration here.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: