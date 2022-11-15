When is a tree not a tree? When it’s also a mangrove! Wait, before you shut down whatever device you’re reading this on, give me one second to explain that awful “joke”. I needed to grab your attention because I have some really important stuff to tell you about, and as all the Mojang Studios devs can attest to, I believe that rolling eyes are focused eyes.

The Wild Update was released earlier this month, and one of the new biomes was the mangrove swamp. These areas are filled with towering mangrove trees, large mangrove roots, and sweet little saplings called propagules. Like a lot of things in Minecraft, they also exist in the real world. And like a lot of those things, one of the reasons that we added them to the Overworld is to show everyone how cool they are!

Update: As of November 2022, the Mangrove Restoration project has raised over 227,000 USD for The Nature Conservatory. Watch our documentary about the work with mangrove restration here.