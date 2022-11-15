The Walking Dead season 11: Hidden Alpha nod in gruesome Lydia twist

However, the fate of Lydia isn’t the only talking point that needs answers heading into the finale.

There’s the issue of whether Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) will survive being caught in the crossfire of Governor Pamela Milton’s (Laila Robins) shootout with the group.

Then there’s the Commonwealth itself after hoards of Walkers infiltrated the walls, as well as the fate of Eugene (Joshua McDermitt).

The Walking Dead finale will then have to tee up the series of spin-offs in the pipeline, although exactly how remains to be seen.

The Walking Dead season 11 concludes on AMC in the USA on Sunday, November 20 and Monday, November 21 on Disney+ in the UK.