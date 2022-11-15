This Morning loses out on top TV award for first time in 6 years

The Chase debuted in 2008 with only Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett and Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer Wallace starring on the show.

Since then, Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, and Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan have joined the team of brain boxes.

There has also seen a spin-off series called Beat The Chasers, which sees the quiz champs compete as a team against one stand-alone contestant.

Elsewhere, Call The Midwife’s Jenny Agutter took home the award for Best Actress, with the series also winning Best Family Drama.