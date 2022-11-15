Thousands lean on £50m package which gives emergency energy top-ups

Smart Energy share tips for reducing energy bills

As bills threaten to soar further after the Government’s support scheme ends, companies like OVO Energy could help to provide households with vital lifelines thanks to support care packages worth millions. Ovo Energy has announced that 15,000 customers have received extra help thanks to the firm’s £50million Customer Support Package for households in need of immediate support, and in just one month too. It has already seen the provision of things like 1,700 free smart thermostats, 1,150 free boiler services and around £300,000 of temporary credit for prepayment customers each week, meaning money goes directly to their immediate energy needs, and not for paying back debt this winter.

The scheme was launched on October 1 to help customers in need of emergency support, but within the first month has also already provided customers with 450 electric throws a day, and has identified over 200 customers for discounted boilers. OVO has also boosted its support for charities StepChange and the Trussell Trust, which both play an important part in supporting people in immediate need of help. Additional support has also involved a £500,000 partnership with the Trussell Trust to support food banks. The support package also includes an increase of £10 in emergency top-up credit for customers on prepayment meters, with the firm pledging to never disconnect a customer if they are short on funds. Raman Bhatia, CEO of OVO, said: “We launched OVO’s Customer Support Package to focus on doing everything we can to keep the lights on and help our customers stay warm this winter. In the first month we’ve supported over 15,000 customers who need us most right now. By working with partners like StepChange and Trussell Trust we can continue to ensure those facing hardship from the rising cost of living are supported this winter and beyond.”

Phil Andrew, Chief Executive at StepChange Debt Charity, said: “The cost of living crisis has been a shock to household finances, and those on the lowest incomes have been hit the hardest as the price of energy, food and fuel has increased rapidly over the past year. “The support that continues to be offered to its customers by OVO is invaluable, particularly as we approach the winter. Our own research has revealed that 45% of UK adults have found it difficult to keep up with household bills and credit commitments in the last few months. This demonstrates how important it is that firms step up to provide a similar level of support which protects the most vulnerable consumers from falling into problem debt and financial hardship during this crisis.” According to recent polling, more than one-third of low-income households say that they’ve specifically used resources from charities to help them identify support available for their energy bills. It comes as energy bills have soared over the last year, pushing millions of Britons into fuel poverty. This is despite the fact that the energy price guarantee, implemented by former Prime Minister Liz Turss’, freezes bills for typical households at £2,500 until April. READ MORE: Metal detectorists’ possible treasures ‘worth thousands’ go missing

However, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who has undone the majority of his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng’s economic policies, announced that the scheme will end after just six months, rolling back from the initial two year promise. While he has said that targeted support will follow, Mr Hunt has warned that he will have to take “tough decisions” when he unveiled the November budget in Parliament on Thursday. It comes in a desperate bid to patch up the £55billion black hole in Treasury finances, and Mr Hunt has hinted that the NHS would be prioritised over energy bills support as he mulls over public spending cuts. He told The Times: “We have to be honest with people; it’s not possible to subsidise people’s energy bills indefinitely.” He later added: “In the end, if we want to be a low-tax economy we’ve got to find a way of not ending up with an entire second NHS in terms of the cost of our energy bills … which will drag down growth and so … that is something that you can expect to hear a lot about when I stand up [on Thursday].” DON’T MISS

Mr Hunt has warned that energy bills support from the Government can’t go on “indefinitely”

