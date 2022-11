The jewel is thought to be one of the most expensive in the royal collection, with some estimating its worth in excess of £66million.

The Queen wore the Nizam of Hyderabad Tiara on occasion after her wedding, but it fell out of favour in the 1970s.

The tiara was dismantled and the gems were used to craft another iconic diadem, the Burmese Ruby Tiara.

However, the tiara’s three detachable floral brooches were thought to have been retained.