Thrive Pet Healthcare introduces Practice Manager Appreciation Week

Thrive Pet Healthcare, a national network of over 350 veterinary hospitals, has launched the inaugural Practice Manager Appreciation Week to honor veterinary practice managers and hospital administrators. This occasion is to be celebrated the third week of November annually, with it running from November 13-22 this year.

“Even though we recognize that team members should be celebrated all year long, we could not think of a better reason and time to kick off the season of gratitude in the United States,” stated Odis Pirtle, CEO at Thrive Pet Healthcare, in a company release.1 “Behind every successful hospital, there’s a practice leader who goes above and beyond to ensure operations run smoothly and team members feel supported to address patients’ needs. We hope the veterinary industry will join us this week in showing appreciation for Practice Managers nationwide.”

Practice Manager Appreciation Week was a missing link that now joins Veterinary Receptionist Week in the last full week of April and Veterinary Technician Week in the third week of October.