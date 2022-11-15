TMR 2022: Where is India’s relationship with the US at after 75 years?

What are the areas of cooperation between India and the US? What are the areas where cooperation, even negotiation, has been rather difficult? How has the India-US relationship evolved in the last three quarters of a century? What’s its future? How might India’s position on the Ukraine war affect it? What sort of strategic alliances are required for these nations to tackle the challenges of phasing out fossil fuels and generating more green energy.

These were some of the questions that sparked a lively discussion at The Media Rumble session titled India-US at 75. The Media Rumble 2022 was held in Delhi on October 14 and 15.

The speakers were Christopher Elms, spokesperson for the US embassy in New Delhi; Suhasini Haidar, diplomatic editor of the Hindu; and Professor C Raja Mohan, senior fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute. The session was moderated by Abhinandan Sekhri of Newslaundry.

“We are now partners, not just bilaterally and in multilateral institutions like the UN,” said Elms. “We are creating specific organisations together like the Quad and I2U2 to address the challenges coming in the future and we have a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Text by Vardhan Saklani.