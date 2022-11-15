Toddler died in mould-infested flat ‘unfit for human habitation’

A two-year-old boy died as a result of extensive mould in his “unfit for human habitation” flat, an inquest has concluded. Awaab Ishak, whose family lived on the Freehold estate in Rochdale died on 21 December 2020. Awaab was admitted to hospital on December 19 that year and was discharged the following morning, only to return the next day to be pronounced dead after a cardiac arrest brought on by respiratory failure.

The coroner found that he “died as a result of a severe respiratory condition caused due to prolonged exposure to mould in his home environment. Action to treat and prevent the mould was not taken.”

Following six days of evidence at Rochdale Coroners Court, coroner Joanne Kearsley concluded today (November 15) that the medical advice given to Awaab’s family also meant he received ‘sub-optimal’ care that could not prevent his cardiac arrest, Manchester Evening News reported.

However, Ms Kearsley did not conclude the actions of RBH or Northern Care Alliance, the NHS trust which oversees Royal Oldham Hospital and Rochdale Urgent Care Centre, were gross failures that could amount to ‘neglect’.

She said: “I’m sure I am not alone in asking how does this happen? How in the UK does a two-year-old child die from exposure to mould in his home?

“The evidence from this inquest quite clearly showed that this issue is not simply a Rochdale problem. Nor is damp and mould simply a social housing problem.”