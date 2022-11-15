Track & Field Announces Full 2022-23 Competition Schedule – Penn State Athletics

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State track & field team announced its 2022-23 indoor/outdoor competition schedule with five total home meets.



Head Coach John Gondak is excited for many chances to perform well this year.



“I am thrilled the way we have set up our schedule for the upcoming season,” Gondak said. “It provides us great opportunities to have success at home and away. We have some fantastic teams coming to our home invitationals this year and our travel trips are to meets that have had results in the past that can push our student-athletes to be the best they can be. I look for both programs to continue to improve this winter and spring and believe we are going to see some amazing results.”



The Nittany Lions open the indoor season with a trip to Bucknell for the Bison Opener on Dec. 3. Last season, Penn State claimed several event victories throughout the weekend in a strong start to the campaign and will seek to do so once again this year.



On Dec. 10, the Nittany Lions hold their annual Blue & White Intrasquad scrimmage before continuing their regular season competition slate.



Penn State is set to host the Nittany Lion Challenge for its home opener on Jan. 14. The Nittany Lions travel to Blacksburg, Va. from Jan. 20-21 for the Hokie Invitational before returning to Happy Valley for the Penn State National Open on Jan. 27-28 and the Sykes Sabock Invitational on Feb. 4.



On Feb. 10-11, the Nittany Lions will split the squad and travel to both the Music City Invitational in Nashville, Tenn., as well as the Valentine Invite at Boston University.



To wrap up the indoor regular season slate, the Nittany Lions will host the Penn State Tune Up on Feb. 17 and then they will travel to Notre Dame for the Alex Wilson Invite on Feb. 18.



The indoor postseason will begin with the Big Ten Championships on Feb. 24-25 in Geneva, Ohio.



The NCAA Championships will take place on March 10-11, one week before the outdoor season begins.



Penn State’s outdoor competition schedule begins at the Penn Springtime Invitational on Mar. 18. The meet begins a series of ten consecutive road meets for the Nittany Lions. The slate is highlighted by appearances at the Raleigh Relays on Mar. 23-25, the Duke Invitational from Apr. 6-8, and the prestigious Penn Relays from Apr. 27-29.



The Nittany Lions compete in their only home outdoor meet of the season on May 5 when they host the Jim Thorpe Open, which also marks the final meet of the regular season.



The postseason begins with the Big Ten Championships from May 12-14, followed by the NCAA First Round from May 24-27 and then the NCAA Championships from June 7-10.



FULL SCHEDULE



Indoor Season



Dec. 2-3 – Bison Opener

Dec. 10 – Blue & White Intrasquad (Scrimmage)

Jan. 14 – Nittany Lion Challenge

Jan. 20-21 – Hokie Invitational

Jan. 27-28 – Penn State National Open

Feb. 4 – Sykes Sabock Invitational

Feb. 10-11 – Music City Invitational

Feb. 10-11 – Valentine Invite

Feb. 17 – Penn State Tune Up

Feb. 18 – Alex Wilson Invite



Feb. 24-25 – Big Ten Championships

Mar. 10-11 – NCAA Championships



Outdoor Season



Mar. 18 – Penn Springtime Invitational

Mar. 23-25 – Raleigh Relays

Mar. 25 – Miami Invitational

Mar. 31-Apr. 1 – Florida Relays

Apr. 6-8 – Duke Invitational

Apr. 8 – LSU Invitational

Apr. 15-16 – Bucknell Invite

Apr. 21-22 – Virginia Challenge

Apr. 22 – Bucknell Team Challenge

Apr. 27-29 – Penn Relays

May 5 – Jim Thorpe Open



May 12-14 – Big Ten Championships

May 24-27 – NCAA First Round

June 7-10 – NCAA Championships