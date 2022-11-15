Trinny Woodall shares heartfelt post after husband’s death

“I said to them I can’t be 60 and wish I’d started it earlier. So they said send us the business plan when you’re ready, and they were one of the first investors.”

The former What Not To Wear presenter has been in a relationship with Charles Saatchi since 2013.

The businessman, who was previously married to chef Nigella, is said to be worth around £170million.

Earlier this year, Trinny said it used to upset her when people believed he funded her beauty business.

She told The Times: “People still assume Trinny London is funded by my boyfriend. The reality is that I have shed blood, sweat and tears on it during a very difficult time in my life.

“It used to upset me. You don’t want anybody to make assumptions you know are incorrect. I used to fight them really hard. Now I think: that is your s**t, not mine.”