A bug on tvOS 16.1 is causing models of the latest Apple TV with 128GB of storage to virtually run out of memory once a user has used 64GB of storage.
The bug, first highlighted in FlatpanelsHD‘s review of the new Apple TV and more recently by Mac World, causes new models of the Apple TV with 128GB of storage to think it only has 64GB of memory when in reality it has double the storage. Once the Apple TV surpasses 64GB of used storage, users are presented with the following message when trying to download a new app: “The app can’t be installed because there isn’t enough space. Delete one or more apps or manage your storage in Settings.”
According to FlatpanelsHD, the bug is not fixed in the latest beta of tvOS 16.2. In the meantime, users impacted by the bug using an Apple TV with 128GB of memory can try queueing enough downloads together until their Apple TV passes the artificial 64GB limit.
Popular Stories
Best Early Black Friday Deals on Apple TV 4K, AirPods, iPad, MagSafe, More
Although we’re still two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, we’ve begun seeing many solid deals arrive on Apple products, like the early Black Friday discounts we shared on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this post, we’re focusing less on a specific device and more on Apple in general, with early holiday discounts hitting Apple TV 4K, iPad, AirPods Pro, MagSafe accessories, and more.
N…
Top Stories: iPhone 15 Rumors, iOS 16.2 Beta 2 Changes, and More
Things are starting to wind down for 2022, though we’re not quite there yet with a few more items still on Apple’s plate including iOS 16.2, which is proceeding through beta testing with some new features and tweaks.
Looking further into the future, we’re expecting plenty of news for 2023 with the iPhone 15 naturally being the flagship launch for the year, and we’re already hearing a decent…
Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 1 and AirPods Max
Apple today introduced new 5B58 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max, up from the 4E71 firmware that was released back in May. Apple released the 5B58 firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 earlier this week.
Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what’s included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, but the company…
Apple Hit With Class Action Alleging It Tracks Users Despite Privacy Assurances
Apple is facing a proposed federal class action alleging that it records users’ mobile activity without their consent and despite privacy assurances, in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act, reports Bloomberg.
In a lawsuit filed by New York citizen and iPhone 13 owner Elliot Libman, Apple is accused of “utterly false” assurances that users are in control of what information…
Best Early Black Friday Deals on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air
We’re two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, but as is well known, Black Friday shopping is more of a month-long event rather than a singular day. Because of this, we’re already tracking numerous all-time low deals that you can get on Apple’s MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineup today, and that’s what we’re focusing on in this article.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some…
Apple Releases iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 With Bug Fixes
Apple today released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1, minor bug fix updates that that come two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.1, an update that added support for iCloud Shared Photo Library, Matter, Live Activities, and more.
The iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 updates can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
iOS 16.1.1…
Source link