Tyson Fury sets terms for fourth fight with Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has set his terms for a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder. The Gypsy King says that he will consider another crack at the American if they stage the fight at Wembley Stadium.

Both men’s previous three fights took place in Las Vegas (MGM Grand and T-Mobile Arena) and the Mancunian feels a contest in front of a home crowd is long overdue. Fury stopped Wilder in their last two encounters after a draw in their inaugural outing but had to pick himself up off the canvas twice to win the last time out.

Shortly after, Wilder took a year out of competition before returning with an emphatic first-round knockout over former sparring partner Robert Helenius in a WBC eliminator bout. He has since been ordered to face Andy Ruiz Jr in a final eliminator and is now just one fight away from a fourth clash with Fury.

Talking up the prospect during an interview with BT Sport, Fury said: “Deontay Wilder is now fighting Andy Ruiz Jr for a final eliminator to fight me. Now (a fourth Wilder fight) would be amazing here at Wembley again, wouldn’t it? I’ve been over there (to the United States) three times now. If he wants the fourth fight, he’s got to come to England.