Ukraine Army eliminates about 82,080 enemy troops

Russia has already lost about 82,080 troops in Ukraine (+710 over the past day).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and November 15, 2022, the enemy’s total combat losses included also 2,861 tanks (+13 over the past day), 5,773 armored fighting vehicles (+25), 1,850 artillery systems (+11), 393 multiple launch rocket systems, 208 anti-aircraft warfare systems (+2), 278 aircraft, 261 helicopters, 4,351 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+35), 16 warships/boats, 1,511 unmanned aerial vehicles (+2), 160 special equipment units. A total of 399 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

mk