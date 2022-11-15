Ukraine says it’s preparing to repel possible invasion from Belarus; Moscow in the spotlight at G-20 summit

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said it is preparing to repel a possible invasion from Belarus, a key political and military ally of Russia’s.

“The defense forces of Ukraine are preparing to repel a possible invasion from Belarus. We will strike the enemy as soon as the it crosses the state border,” it said in a statement Tuesday.

“All possible forces and means will be used to defend and repel armed aggression. Highways, forests, settlements will become a real hell for the Russian invaders,” the statement said on Telegram.

CNBC has asked Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense for further comment.