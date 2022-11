Tourists could also visit the island of Islay to see the 50,000 wild geese that visit there between October and April.

After a spot of goose watching, visitors can always warm up at one of the island’s whiskey distilleries.

Devon was the second best rated spot for a winter staycation and could be perfect for anyone looking for a windy beach stroll.

The team said: “It’s not just beaches and coastline – Devon also has the most listed buildings of all the locations looked at.